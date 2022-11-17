Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] is -15.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] plunged by -$0.75 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $40.59 during the day while it closed the day at $39.71.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock has also gained 0.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CFG stock has declined by -0.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.50% and lost -15.96% year-on date.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $19.50 billion, with 495.65 million shares outstanding and 487.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 3129127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $44.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $48 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CFG shares from 64 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.86.

CFG stock trade performance evaluation

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.22 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.50, while it was recorded at 40.69 for the last single week of trading, and 40.77 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 2.05%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,676 million, or 92.40% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,764,211, which is approximately 0.871% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,431,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.04 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 5.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 29,418,645 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 28,203,984 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 387,513,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,136,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,904,679 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,187,232 shares during the same period.