Citigroup slashes price target on Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] – find out why.

Tripadvisor Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIP] traded at a low on 11/16/22, posting a -4.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.34. The company report on November 15, 2022 that John Boris Appointed as Tripadvisor’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Seasoned e-commerce, travel and hospitality veteran to help lead Tripadvisor’s next chapter of growth.

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the appointment of tech, travel and hospitality veteran, John Boris, as its Chief Marketing Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3473201 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tripadvisor Inc. stands at 4.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.64%.

The market cap for TRIP stock reached $2.69 billion, with 140.00 million shares outstanding and 102.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, TRIP reached a trading volume of 3473201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIP shares is $26.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tripadvisor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tripadvisor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on TRIP stock. On November 01, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TRIP shares from 48 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tripadvisor Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRIP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has TRIP stock performed recently?

Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, TRIP shares dropped by -16.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.93 for Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.15, while it was recorded at 21.24 for the last single week of trading, and 23.63 for the last 200 days.

Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tripadvisor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]

There are presently around $2,176 million, or 81.90% of TRIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,271,438, which is approximately 5.81% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 9,007,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.2 million in TRIP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $179.15 million in TRIP stock with ownership of nearly 0.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in Tripadvisor Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIP] by around 16,207,336 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 10,762,174 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 79,987,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,957,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIP stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,275,940 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507,346 shares during the same period.