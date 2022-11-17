Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] slipped around -1.37 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.67 at the close of the session, down -13.65%. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Pricing of 5.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 for Refinancing 2024 Maturities.

Refinancing 2024 maturities at a coupon of 5.75% with potential cash redemption feature.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) today announced that Carnival Corporation (the “Company”) has priced a private offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “Convertible Notes”) as part of the Company’s 2024 refinancing plan.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now -53.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUK Stock saw the intraday high of $8.86 and lowest of $8.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.12, which means current price is +59.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 3119393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23.

How has CUK stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.89. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 21.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.86, while it was recorded at 9.25 for the last single week of trading, and 11.94 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -12.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 284.97. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

There are presently around $264 million, or 17.40% of CUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUK stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 11,247,602, which is approximately 12.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 2,543,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.05 million in CUK stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $21.34 million in CUK stock with ownership of nearly 18.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 10,006,007 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,214,917 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 16,281,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,501,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 900,904 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,748,384 shares during the same period.