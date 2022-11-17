Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell -45.76% so far this year. What now?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] plunged by -$3.57 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $53.28 during the day while it closed the day at $50.73. The company report on November 14, 2022 that GARTH BROOKS ANNOUNCES NEW LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY GARTH BROOKS/PLUS ONE AT THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE BEGINNING IN 2023.

Verified Fan ticket registration open now through Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PT; Verified Fan on sale begins Monday, Nov. 21.

Garth Brooks has announced a new headlining Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023. Tickets for these shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 18.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CZR stock has inclined by 3.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.80% and lost -45.76% year-on date.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $10.57 billion, with 214.00 million shares outstanding and 213.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 3234632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $69.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CZR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 127 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 56.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.09. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 30.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.22 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.53, while it was recorded at 51.86 for the last single week of trading, and 54.40 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,386 million, or 98.30% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,308,591, which is approximately 1.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,897,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $970.99 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 21,587,203 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 25,131,847 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 158,021,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,740,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,428,256 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,354,136 shares during the same period.