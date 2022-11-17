Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell -36.00% so far this year. What now?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.37%.

Over the last 12 months, BAX stock dropped by -30.73%. The one-year Baxter International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.79. The average equity rating for BAX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.12 billion, with 504.00 million shares outstanding and 503.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, BAX stock reached a trading volume of 5891503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $63.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BAX stock. On April 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 88 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 147.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.47, while it was recorded at 54.31 for the last single week of trading, and 67.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baxter International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +40.83. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

BAX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 5.61%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,967 million, or 89.70% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 58,992,617, which is approximately -4.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,399,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.26 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 1.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 39,337,153 shares. Additionally, 530 investors decreased positions by around 34,722,864 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 362,176,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 436,236,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,153,322 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 7,176,867 shares during the same period.