B. Riley Securities lifts indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ: INDI] traded at a low on 11/16/22, posting a -23.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.66. The company report on November 16, 2022 that indie Semiconductor Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering and $50 million Repurchase Authorization.

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (“indie” or “we”) (NASDAQ: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $125 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “notes”) through a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). indie expects to grant the initial purchasers in the offering an option to purchase, exercisable within the 30-day period immediately following the pricing date of the offering, up to an additional $18.75 million aggregate principal amount of notes. indie also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase, from time to time, of up to $50 million of indie’s Class A common stock (the “common stock”) (inclusive of any concurrent repurchase of shares of common stock described below) and/or warrants to purchase common stock.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of indie, and interest on the notes will be payable semiannually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on May 15, 2023. The notes will mature on November 15, 2027, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. In certain circumstances and during certain periods, the notes may be converted into cash, shares of common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at indie’s election.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8389330 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of indie Semiconductor Inc. stands at 10.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.51%.

The market cap for INDI stock reached $858.96 million, with 116.98 million shares outstanding and 74.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, INDI reached a trading volume of 8389330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for indie Semiconductor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for indie Semiconductor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on INDI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for indie Semiconductor Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has INDI stock performed recently?

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, INDI shares dropped by -6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.94 for indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 8.27 for the last single week of trading, and 7.35 for the last 200 days.

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -150.35 and a Gross Margin at +40.71. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.45.

indie Semiconductor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Insider trade positions for indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]

There are presently around $447 million, or 53.40% of INDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,089,136, which is approximately -0.392% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,818,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.73 million in INDI stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $31.43 million in INDI stock with ownership of nearly 10.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in indie Semiconductor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ:INDI] by around 17,271,308 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 1,877,710 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 48,044,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,193,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INDI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,035,962 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 949,438 shares during the same period.