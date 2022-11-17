Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] loss -5.66% on the last trading session, reaching $11.01 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. represents 289.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.05 billion with the latest information. FOLD stock price has been found in the range of $10.40 to $11.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, FOLD reached a trading volume of 3148588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $14.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on FOLD stock. On November 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FOLD shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

Trading performance analysis for FOLD stock

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, FOLD shares dropped by -2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.69, while it was recorded at 11.29 for the last single week of trading, and 9.73 for the last 200 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.44 and a Gross Margin at +86.69. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.96.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]

There are presently around $3,207 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 27,372,917, which is approximately 1.775% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 26,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.07 million in FOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $284.84 million in FOLD stock with ownership of nearly 0.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD] by around 11,499,565 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 27,192,276 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 252,586,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,278,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOLD stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,715,959 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,537,268 shares during the same period.