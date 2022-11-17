Alliance Global Partners slashes price target on GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] – find out why.

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] jumped around 0.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.60 at the close of the session, up 4.27%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

GrowGeneration Corp. stock is now -49.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRWG Stock saw the intraday high of $6.8599 and lowest of $6.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.79, which means current price is +126.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, GRWG reached a trading volume of 4103729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRWG shares is $5.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRWG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for GrowGeneration Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $12.50, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on GRWG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

How has GRWG stock performed recently?

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.91. With this latest performance, GRWG shares gained by 83.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.35 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 5.98 for the last single week of trading, and 5.68 for the last 200 days.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.00. GrowGeneration Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14.

GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

There are presently around $178 million, or 48.40% of GRWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRWG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,966,589, which is approximately 2.318% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 3,702,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.44 million in GRWG stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $22.23 million in GRWG stock with ownership of nearly -3.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrowGeneration Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG] by around 1,747,834 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 3,365,147 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 21,882,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,995,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRWG stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 865,158 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 643,896 shares during the same period.