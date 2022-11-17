Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Is Currently 0.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.72% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.71%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding the Further Delay of the Washington State Court’s Hearing on its Special Dividend Payment.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) (“Albertsons Cos.” or “the Company”) today announced that the Washington State Court has postponed the date of the hearing regarding the temporary restraining order (“TRO”) granted to the State of Washington until December 9, 2022.

As a result of this postponement, the TRO granted by the Washington State Court on November 3, 2022, remains in effect and restrains the Company from paying the previously announced $6.85 per share Special Dividend (the “Special Dividend”) to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 24.

Over the last 12 months, ACI stock dropped by -18.17%. The one-year Albertsons Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.61. The average equity rating for ACI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.18 billion, with 531.90 million shares outstanding and 313.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.40M shares, ACI stock reached a trading volume of 3412370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $30.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ACI shares from 33 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ACI Stock Performance Analysis:

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.55 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.31, while it was recorded at 20.64 for the last single week of trading, and 28.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albertsons Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.69. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ACI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 8.00%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,333 million, or 66.40% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in ACI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $475.29 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 0.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 35,687,471 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 24,919,539 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 290,582,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,189,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,473,796 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 10,682,549 shares during the same period.