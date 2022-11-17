Affimed N.V. [AFMD] Is Currently 7.93 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] price surged by 7.93 percent to reach at $0.18.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

A sum of 3966520 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Affimed N.V. shares reached a high of $2.51 and dropped to a low of $2.245 until finishing in the latest session at $2.45.

The one-year AFMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.03. The average equity rating for AFMD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affimed N.V. [AFMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $9.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AFMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83.

AFMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.11. With this latest performance, AFMD shares gained by 58.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.28 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affimed N.V. Fundamentals:

Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $206 million, or 68.70% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,350,000, which is approximately 8.937% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,737,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.96 million in AFMD stocks shares; and RIDGEBACK CAPITAL INVESTMENTS L.P., currently with $18.92 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 14,283,339 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 9,700,129 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 60,139,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,122,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,653,385 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,863,419 shares during the same period.