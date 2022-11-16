Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TENX] gained 45.74% on the last trading session, reaching $0.14 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2022 that TENX: Agility Required to Unlock Considerable Upside.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. represents 26.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.27 million with the latest information. TENX stock price has been found in the range of $0.097 to $0.1925.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, TENX reached a trading volume of 103605649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MLV & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while WallachBeth analysts kept a Buy rating on TENX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for TENX stock

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.46. With this latest performance, TENX shares dropped by -13.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1618, while it was recorded at 0.0976 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4343 for the last 200 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 27.60% of TENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENX stocks are: GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC /IL/ with ownership of 3,819,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,965,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in TENX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $65000.0 in TENX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TENX] by around 626,286 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 271,826 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,386,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,284,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,102 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 86,642 shares during the same period.