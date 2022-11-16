Wells Fargo lifts Twilio Inc. [TWLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] closed the trading session at $53.88 on 11/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.39, while the highest price level was $56.94. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Twilio Unveils Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences to Break Down Data Silos and Enable Proactive, Customized Care Across the Patient Journey.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Segment’s market share leading, HIPAA-eligible customer data platform enables healthcare organizations to move from transactional to relationship based care that can improve patient engagement and health outcomes.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced the general availability of Twilio Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences, a HIPAA-eligible customer data platform (CDP) that can improve patients’ experiences and health outcomes by unifying Protected Health Information (PHI) data across their entire care journey.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -79.54 percent and weekly performance of 21.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, TWLO reached to a volume of 5503914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $85.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $110 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $65, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on TWLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 5.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.88.

TWLO stock trade performance evaluation

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.19. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -21.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.32 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.30, while it was recorded at 51.26 for the last single week of trading, and 105.94 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,904 million, or 82.30% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,175,365, which is approximately 1.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,342,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.24 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $544.61 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 7.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 25,557,135 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 24,430,864 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 96,711,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,699,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,064,035 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 7,628,929 shares during the same period.