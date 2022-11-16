Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.74 during the day while it closed the day at $14.70. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Vertiv to Participate in Upcoming Deutsche Bank 2022 Industrials Conference.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced its participation in the Deutsche Bank 2022 Industrials Conference.

Rob Johnson, current Chief Executive Officer; Giordano Albertazzi, incoming CEO and current Chief Operating Officer and President, Americas; and David Fallon, Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. Eastern time.

Vertiv Holdings Co stock has also gained 0.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRT stock has inclined by 12.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.83% and lost -41.13% year-on date.

The market cap for VRT stock reached $5.52 billion, with 377.02 million shares outstanding and 323.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 5608373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $15.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $29 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

VRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 35.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.49 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.56, while it was recorded at 14.98 for the last single week of trading, and 12.47 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,151 million, or 91.50% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 37,955,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.22% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 34,474,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $506.77 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $394.15 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 40,092,685 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 27,772,993 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 282,522,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,387,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,298,285 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 9,436,722 shares during the same period.