Wall Street Analyst Initiated SentinelOne Inc. [S]. What else is Wall St. saying

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] closed the trading session at $19.30 on 11/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.78, while the highest price level was $19.80. The company report on November 15, 2022 that SentinelOne Integrates with Ping Identity for Autonomous Response to Security Threats.

Joint Solution Extends Singularity XDR to Identity Access Management (IAM) with Autonomous Response, Defense in Depth, and No-Code Automation Capabilities.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a Singularity XDR platform expansion with Ping Identity, enabling joint automated response between identity access management and enterprise attack surfaces. By utilizing both identity and endpoint defenses, joint customers can better investigate and stop attacks, preventing lateral movement and protecting high-value enterprise assets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.77 percent and weekly performance of 13.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, S reached to a volume of 5245982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $37.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $40, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65.

S stock trade performance evaluation

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.60. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.66, while it was recorded at 17.97 for the last single week of trading, and 28.99 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.49 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.16.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SentinelOne Inc. [S] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,755 million, or 71.90% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 19,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.7 million in S stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $339.4 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 4.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 29,096,607 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 30,697,795 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 134,739,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,533,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,733,605 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,742,081 shares during the same period.