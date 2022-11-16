Wall Street Analyst Downgrade UiPath Inc. [PATH]. What else is Wall St. saying

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] surged by $1.36 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.045 during the day while it closed the day at $13.41. The company report on November 8, 2022 that UiPath Announces Managed Services Partnership with Neostella to Deliver Automation for Midmarket Businesses.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Diversified offering from Neostella provides flexible automation investment models to help midmarket businesses improve operations and processes.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced an enhanced partnership with Neostella, a UiPath Diamond partner which specializes in automation, business consulting, and implementation services, to bring managed services to the midmarket business segment.

UiPath Inc. stock has also gained 18.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PATH stock has declined by -31.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.40% and lost -68.91% year-on date.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $6.96 billion, with 546.06 million shares outstanding and 412.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 12308394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $17.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PATH stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PATH shares from 40 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

PATH stock trade performance evaluation

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.99. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.71 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.69, while it was recorded at 12.09 for the last single week of trading, and 20.05 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 30.78%.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,201 million, or 61.90% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 46,084,074, which is approximately 22.58% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., holding 29,193,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.48 million in PATH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $381.69 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly 4.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 48,112,103 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 28,118,133 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 237,076,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,306,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,266,570 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 16,051,358 shares during the same period.