Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Synchrony Financial [SYF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] slipped around -1.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $35.92 at the close of the session, down -4.85%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Insured American’s Lifetime Healthcare Expenses May Top $700K, According to New Synchrony Research.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Synchrony “Lifetime of Healthcare Costs” Study Indicates Insured Respondents Underestimated Annual Cost of Care by 145%.

Americans Delaying Medical Procedures Due to Cost, Study Finds.

Synchrony Financial stock is now -22.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYF Stock saw the intraday high of $38.82 and lowest of $35.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.08, which means current price is +31.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 7666780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $39.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $49, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SYF stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SYF shares from 56 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.43.

How has SYF stock performed recently?

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.79, while it was recorded at 37.53 for the last single week of trading, and 34.83 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.18 and a Gross Margin at +91.94. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -8.80%.

Insider trade positions for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $15,820 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,365,694, which is approximately -2.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 45,090,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.51 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -3.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

276 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 19,394,002 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 39,749,976 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 381,274,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,418,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,377,079 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 7,059,312 shares during the same period.