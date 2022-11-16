Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] loss -2.90% on the last trading session, reaching $210.66 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Union Pacific Details Efforts to Address Climate Change; Becomes First U.S. Railroad to Support Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

Results from the railroad’s first long-term climate scenario analysis support plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050..

Union Pacific Railroad today published its second comprehensive Climate Action Plan, highlighting the significant and innovative steps taken to address climate change, while outlining long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and achieve net zero by 2050.

Union Pacific Corporation represents 620.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $126.83 billion with the latest information. UNP stock price has been found in the range of $208.74 to $219.065.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 6234324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $215.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $210 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $212 to $210, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on UNP stock. On October 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UNP shares from 225 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 5.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 45.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for UNP stock

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.17 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.23, while it was recorded at 212.30 for the last single week of trading, and 226.77 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 10.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $102,275 million, or 81.60% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,349,188, which is approximately 0.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,351,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.92 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.78 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,055 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 18,557,888 shares. Additionally, 1,029 investors decreased positions by around 26,567,723 shares, while 393 investors held positions by with 440,374,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 485,499,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,155,593 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 1,607,406 shares during the same period.