Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] is -60.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ: TWST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -19.92% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.19%. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Twist Bioscience Addresses Misleading Short-Seller Report.

Twist to report fiscal Q4 and full year 2022 financial results before market Friday, November 18, and host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today addressed a misleading short-seller report issued by Scorpion Capital.

Over the last 12 months, TWST stock dropped by -72.60%. The one-year Twist Bioscience Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.65. The average equity rating for TWST stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.48 billion, with 56.29 million shares outstanding and 55.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 931.67K shares, TWST stock reached a trading volume of 7529276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWST shares is $47.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Twist Bioscience Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Twist Bioscience Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twist Bioscience Corporation is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.87.

TWST Stock Performance Analysis:

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, TWST shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.57, while it was recorded at 34.02 for the last single week of trading, and 40.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twist Bioscience Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.81 and a Gross Margin at +39.08. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.63.

Twist Bioscience Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,772 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWST stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,676,908, which is approximately 6.528% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,918,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.68 million in TWST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $149.22 million in TWST stock with ownership of nearly -1.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twist Bioscience Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ:TWST] by around 8,139,479 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 7,795,268 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 42,286,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,221,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWST stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,626,045 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,943,191 shares during the same period.