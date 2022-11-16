TrueCar Inc. [NASDAQ: TRUE] closed the trading session at $2.59 on 11/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.13, while the highest price level was $2.75. The company report on November 15, 2022 that AutoNation Announces Acquisition of Minority Ownership Stake in TrueCar, a Leading Automotive Digital Marketplace.

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America’s largest and most admired automotive retailer, today announced its acquisition of an approximately 6.1% minority ownership stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to its nationwide network of Certified Dealers. AutoNation’s decision to invest in TrueCar signals the company’s continued commitment to emerging technologies and its constant focus on providing peerless Customer experiences. TrueCar provides an end-to-end, transparent and efficient way for consumers to navigate the car-buying journey.

“We are excited by this announcement from AutoNation, America’s leading automotive retailer, as we see their commitment to a great Customer experience as fully aligned with the values of TrueCar and our offerings,” said Mike Darrow, TrueCar’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our companies believe this opens the door to an opportunity to collaborate on ways to provide a superior digital buying and selling experience for consumers.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.82 percent and weekly performance of 48.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 81.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 447.06K shares, TRUE reached to a volume of 6205616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRUE shares is $2.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for TrueCar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for TrueCar Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TrueCar Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.85. With this latest performance, TRUE shares gained by 81.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.91 for TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6800, while it was recorded at 1.9800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7600 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.72 and a Gross Margin at +83.38. TrueCar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.88.

TrueCar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

There are presently around $209 million, or 97.40% of TRUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRUE stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 18,626,859, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; UNITED SERVICES AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION, holding 8,190,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.21 million in TRUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.74 million in TRUE stock with ownership of nearly 0.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TrueCar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in TrueCar Inc. [NASDAQ:TRUE] by around 5,432,078 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 8,991,465 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 66,395,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,818,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRUE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 947,974 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,841,838 shares during the same period.