The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] closed the trading session at $65.89 on 11/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $64.66, while the highest price level was $65.94. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Virginia Natural Gas Employee Celebrates Golden Anniversary.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.92 percent and weekly performance of 3.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, SO reached to a volume of 5905358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $69.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $76 to $87, while UBS kept a Buy rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

SO stock trade performance evaluation

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.03, while it was recorded at 64.93 for the last single week of trading, and 71.60 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Southern Company [SO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.48%.

The Southern Company [SO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,031 million, or 62.40% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,652,372, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,360,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.03 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.29 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 1.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

797 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 28,869,278 shares. Additionally, 698 investors decreased positions by around 36,755,690 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 617,795,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,420,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,085,983 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 4,943,344 shares during the same period.