The Boeing Company [BA] is -12.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] gained 1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $175.35 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Boeing, Silk Way West Airlines Announce Order for 777-8 Freighters.

– Azerbaijani cargo carrier orders two of industry’s most capable and fuel-efficient twin-engine freighter, with options for two additional airplanes.

– First customer for new fuel-efficient 777-8 Freighter in the Eurasia region.

The Boeing Company represents 596.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $104.56 billion with the latest information. BA stock price has been found in the range of $172.75 to $176.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.57M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 7193361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $170, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BA stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BA shares from 219 to 209.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 28.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.86 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.56, while it was recorded at 174.54 for the last single week of trading, and 159.38 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $59,785 million, or 58.40% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,200,241, which is approximately 1.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 44,977,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.89 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.68 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -0.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 840 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,418,445 shares. Additionally, 872 investors decreased positions by around 17,434,660 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 304,090,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,944,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,503,658 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 5,788,435 shares during the same period.