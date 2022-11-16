Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Is Currently 1.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.89%. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Teladoc Health Reaches 50 Million Visit Milestone.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Industry leader drives significant, lasting health impact for individuals & access to quality care worldwide.

Over the last 12 months, TDOC stock dropped by -75.79%. The one-year Teladoc Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.76. The average equity rating for TDOC stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.92 billion, with 161.73 million shares outstanding and 160.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, TDOC stock reached a trading volume of 4871655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $32.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 25.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

TDOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.89. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 32.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.73 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.96, while it was recorded at 31.20 for the last single week of trading, and 43.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teladoc Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.76 and a Gross Margin at +57.96. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.35.

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,508 million, or 84.50% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 20,858,302, which is approximately 2.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,639,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.6 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $380.77 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 6.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 10,115,815 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 14,573,098 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 113,305,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,994,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 573,308 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,690,209 shares during the same period.