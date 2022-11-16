SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ: SNES] closed the trading session at $0.19 on 11/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.84, while the highest price level was $7.718. The company report on November 15, 2022 that SenesTech Announces Reverse Stock Split.

Common Stock Will Begin Trading on a Split-Adjusted Basis on November 16, 2022.

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, “SenesTech” or the “Company”) (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, today announced that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 20 pre-split shares. The reverse stock split will become effective at 11:59 p.m, Eastern Time, on November 15, 2022. The Company’s common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SNES” and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on November 16, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.09 percent and weekly performance of 25.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -63.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 778.10K shares, SNES reached to a volume of 52285486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SenesTech Inc. [SNES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNES shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNES stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SenesTech Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

SNES stock trade performance evaluation

SenesTech Inc. [SNES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.74. With this latest performance, SNES shares dropped by -18.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.58 for SenesTech Inc. [SNES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2976, while it was recorded at 0.1603 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5486 for the last 200 days.

SenesTech Inc. [SNES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SenesTech Inc. [SNES] shares currently have an operating margin of -1489.00 and a Gross Margin at -9.83. SenesTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1378.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -118.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.37.

SenesTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SenesTech Inc. [SNES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SenesTech Inc. go to 30.00%.

SenesTech Inc. [SNES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.70% of SNES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNES stocks are: FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 580,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.72% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 120,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24000.0 in SNES stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $9000.0 in SNES stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SenesTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ:SNES] by around 53,338 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 30,492 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 828,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 911,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNES stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,141 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,451 shares during the same period.