ROTH Capital lifts PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE: AGS] loss -13.39% on the last trading session, reaching $5.50 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2022 that AGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING.

PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) (“AGS” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary public offering of 8,208,076 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01, by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “Selling Stockholder”). The shares of common stock to be sold in this offering represent all of the shares held by the Selling Stockholder in the Company. The Company did not sell any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan and B. Riley Securities are acting as underwriters for the offering. The underwriters for the offering may offer the shares of common stock for sale from time to time directly or through agents, or through brokers in one or more brokerage transactions on the NYSE, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

PlayAGS Inc. represents 37.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $197.12 million with the latest information. AGS stock price has been found in the range of $5.175 to $5.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 242.65K shares, AGS reached a trading volume of 5281967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGS shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for PlayAGS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for PlayAGS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on AGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PlayAGS Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for AGS stock

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.75. With this latest performance, AGS shares dropped by -9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.84 for PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.16, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PlayAGS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]

There are presently around $171 million, or 85.70% of AGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGS stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 8,208,076, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.25 million in AGS stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $13.68 million in AGS stock with ownership of nearly -23.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE:AGS] by around 4,410,797 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 6,041,522 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 20,710,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,163,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,614,518 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,116,847 shares during the same period.