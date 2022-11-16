Raymond James slashes price target on The RealReal Inc. [REAL] – find out why.

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] jumped around 0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.96 at the close of the session, up 9.50%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that The RealReal Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Q3 2022 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 20% Year-Over-YearQ3 2022 Total Revenue Increased 20% Year-Over-YearCash & Cash Equivalents at Quarter-End was $300 million.

The RealReal Inc. stock is now -83.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REAL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.99 and lowest of $1.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.96, which means current price is +70.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 6107211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $14 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2.75, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on REAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

How has REAL stock performed recently?

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.00. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 54.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6332, while it was recorded at 1.6020 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0896 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

Insider trade positions for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

There are presently around $126 million, or 88.80% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,855,738, which is approximately -12.052% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,699,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.17 million in REAL stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $7.49 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 9,490,663 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 25,520,212 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 29,091,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,102,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,764,188 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 11,284,505 shares during the same period.