Quhuo Limited [QH] moved up 17.01: Why It’s Important

Quhuo Limited [NASDAQ: QH] gained 17.01% on the last trading session, reaching $1.72 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Quhuo Reported the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of 2022, Achieving an 89.6% Year-over-Year Increase in the Gross Profit.

Gross profit increased 89.6% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 5.0%, as compared to 2.7% in the first half of 2021.

Quhuo Limited represents 5.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.36 million with the latest information. QH stock price has been found in the range of $1.41 to $2.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 152.70K shares, QH reached a trading volume of 13418703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Quhuo Limited [QH]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Quhuo Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quhuo Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for QH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95.

Trading performance analysis for QH stock

Quhuo Limited [QH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.41. With this latest performance, QH shares gained by 21.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Quhuo Limited [QH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7414, while it was recorded at 1.4498 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2003 for the last 200 days.

Quhuo Limited [QH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quhuo Limited [QH] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.12 and a Gross Margin at +4.36. Quhuo Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.89.

Quhuo Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Quhuo Limited [QH]

Positions in Quhuo Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Quhuo Limited [NASDAQ:QH] by around 3,977 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2,540 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,540 shares during the same period.