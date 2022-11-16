Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] is -46.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] traded at a high on 11/15/22, posting a 1.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.55. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 30, 2022.

On November 30, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, will release its third quarter 2022 earnings results.

Additionally, Petco executives will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review the company’s financial and operating performance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6245057 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stands at 8.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.12%.

The market cap for WOOF stock reached $2.96 billion, with 265.43 million shares outstanding and 80.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, WOOF reached a trading volume of 6245057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $17.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has WOOF stock performed recently?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.64, while it was recorded at 10.63 for the last single week of trading, and 15.95 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.

Insider trade positions for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]

There are presently around $1,523 million, or 68.00% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,765,368, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 7,894,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.29 million in WOOF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $74.54 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly 0.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 15,322,156 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 29,482,550 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 99,570,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,375,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,105,963 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 14,468,811 shares during the same period.