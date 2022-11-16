PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] price surged by 0.26 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Is it Soccer or Football? To Find Out, Frito-Lay Asks David Beckham and Peyton Manning to Settle the Score.

FIFA World Cup™ Campaign, Directed by Iconic Filmmaker Michael Bay, also Features Soccer Legends Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Julie Foudy, and Tim Howard and Encourages Fans to Get Behind Yellow and Red Cards with Free Bags of Chips.

For years, fans from around the globe have argued about whether the sport is called football or soccer. Frito-Lay, the first-ever salty-snack brand sponsor in FIFA and FIFA World Cup™ history, is fueling the debate by bringing together a roster of global sports icons, including three-time FIFA World Cup™ player David Beckham and American football legend Peyton Manning, to kick off the next phase of the brand’s ongoing FIFA World Cup™ campaign.

A sum of 5149007 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.99M shares. PepsiCo Inc. shares reached a high of $178.70 and dropped to a low of $175.42 until finishing in the latest session at $177.19.

The one-year PEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.53. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $183.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $179 to $181, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 803.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.88 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.23, while it was recorded at 178.44 for the last single week of trading, and 169.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 8.17%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $177,141 million, or 74.10% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128,842,451, which is approximately 1.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 106,740,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.91 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.57 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,417 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 29,692,877 shares. Additionally, 1,311 investors decreased positions by around 28,191,109 shares, while 401 investors held positions by with 941,837,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 999,721,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,968,592 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 4,316,242 shares during the same period.