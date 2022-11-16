Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] is -23.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] loss -3.19% on the last trading session, reaching $6.37 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Paramount Achieves GRESB 5 Star Rating for Fourth Consecutive Year.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it achieved a 5 Star rating in the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. This is the highest GRESB rating that distinguishes Paramount’s ESG performance in the top 20% among the 1,820 entities that responded globally. Benchmarked against 150,000 assets across 74 countries, these results demonstrate Paramount’s position as a leader in the real estate industry.

Paramount was able to maintain its market-leading performance despite a 20% growth in participation and a drop in average GRESB score within the Americas region during the 2022 assessment cycle. Additionally, Paramount outpaced the GRESB average score by an impressive 16 points, as the company rose to the top within both the Management and Performance scoring categories.

Paramount Group Inc. represents 224.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.39 billion with the latest information. PGRE stock price has been found in the range of $6.35 to $6.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, PGRE reached a trading volume of 4822595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $7.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $11 to $10.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on PGRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.02.

Trading performance analysis for PGRE stock

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, PGRE shares dropped by -3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.47 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 6.55 for the last single week of trading, and 8.26 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.35 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]

There are presently around $942 million, or 71.00% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,375,371, which is approximately 1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,028,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.95 million in PGRE stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $126.65 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 7,605,323 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 12,761,467 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 127,447,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,814,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,094,803 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,937,278 shares during the same period.