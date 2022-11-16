Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell -40.35% so far this year. What now?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] closed the trading session at $14.86 on 11/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.755, while the highest price level was $15.52. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Pan American Silver reports third quarter 2022 results.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American” or the “Company”) today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (“Q3 2022”).

“Our Q3 results reflect the industry-wide challenge of softening precious metal prices combined with inflationary cost pressures,” said Michael Steinmann, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.35 percent and weekly performance of -2.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, PAAS reached to a volume of 4908436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PAAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

PAAS stock trade performance evaluation

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.74, while it was recorded at 14.77 for the last single week of trading, and 20.85 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,407 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,582,103, which is approximately -3.535% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,040,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.62 million in PAAS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $76.03 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 11.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 8,263,068 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 10,842,396 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 75,575,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,680,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 695,781 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,190,378 shares during the same period.