NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NBY] loss -4.79% or 0.0 points to close at $0.09 with a heavy trading volume of 10152947 shares. The company report on November 14, 2022 that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Product revenue growth of 69% resulting from diversified revenue streams, including DERMAdoctor products in the third quarter of 2022.

DERMAdoctor® skincare product sales at highest level since the acquisition a year ago.

It opened the trading session at $2.91, the shares rose to $3.63 and dropped to $2.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NBY points out that the company has recorded -57.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, NBY reached to a volume of 10152947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBY shares is $2.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on NBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for NBY stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36. With this latest performance, NBY shares dropped by -14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.92 for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1149, while it was recorded at 0.0849 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2228 for the last 200 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -105.24 and a Gross Margin at +67.03. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.13.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.60% of NBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBY stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,095,957, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 591,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51000.0 in NBY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $40000.0 in NBY stock with ownership of nearly 13.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NBY] by around 1,573,563 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 113,658 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,489,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,176,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,505,377 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 42,634 shares during the same period.