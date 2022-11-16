MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] gain 8.46% so far this year. What now?

MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE: MNSO] gained 19.96% or 1.82 points to close at $10.94 with a heavy trading volume of 4394468 shares. The company report on November 13, 2022 that MINISO Group Announces September Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) (“MINISO”, “MINISO Group” or the “Company”), a global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 ended September 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $9.34, the shares rose to $11.38 and dropped to $9.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MNSO points out that the company has recorded 95.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -145.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 695.36K shares, MNSO reached to a volume of 4394468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNSO shares is $9.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for MINISO Group Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MINISO Group Holding Limited is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.31. With this latest performance, MNSO shares gained by 126.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.07 for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.68, while it was recorded at 8.06 for the last single week of trading, and 6.91 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.79 and a Gross Margin at +30.44. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for MNSO is now 10.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.36. Additionally, MNSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] managed to generate an average of $228,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.MINISO Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MINISO Group Holding Limited go to 36.10%.

There are presently around $593 million, or 18.20% of MNSO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNSO stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 13,544,749, which is approximately 0.546% of the company’s market cap and around 5.02% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 8,839,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.71 million in MNSO stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $64.17 million in MNSO stock with ownership of nearly 48.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MINISO Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE:MNSO] by around 8,039,292 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 9,413,915 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 36,706,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,159,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNSO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 666,018 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 6,241,390 shares during the same period.