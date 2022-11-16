MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] stock Downgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $14.50

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] loss -2.55% or -0.35 points to close at $13.39 with a heavy trading volume of 7007533 shares. The company report on November 2, 2022 that MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $249.6 million or $0.81 per Diluted Share.

Third Quarter 2022 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $264.2 million or $0.86 per Diluted Share.

It opened the trading session at $13.64, the shares rose to $13.67 and dropped to $13.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTG points out that the company has recorded 2.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, MTG reached to a volume of 7007533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $16.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for MGIC Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on MTG stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MTG shares from 16 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.31.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, MTG shares gained by 7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 13.77 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +76.75. MGIC Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +53.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.77.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to 4.05%.

There are presently around $4,069 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,980,396, which is approximately 5.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,710,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.65 million in MTG stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $328.18 million in MTG stock with ownership of nearly 21.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGIC Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG] by around 31,780,748 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 30,574,053 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 241,513,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,868,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTG stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,866,516 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,623,105 shares during the same period.