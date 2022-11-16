Market cap of Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] reaches 166.04M – now what?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] price surged by 2.41 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Vinco Ventures Announces Nasdaq Acceptance of Remediation Plan to Address Deficiency Notice.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

“The Vinco leadership team is working tirelessly to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Exchange as fast as possible. The quick acceptance from Nasdaq of our remediation plan that was submitted on October 17th is key to our progress as we diligently work through Vinco’s financials and quarterly filing,” said Ross Miller, CEO of Vinco. “There is sufficient time for us to meet the deadlines set forth in our remediation plan, and I could not be more pleased with the team assembled at Vinco working on the path forward. In particular, this includes our expert interim CFO, Brendan Bosack, who brings to Vinco over 20 years of financial reporting and leadership experience. I look forward to keeping our shareholders and the investment community updated as we accomplish milestones.”.

A sum of 7249344 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.23M shares. Vinco Ventures Inc. shares reached a high of $0.88 and dropped to a low of $0.8191 until finishing in the latest session at $0.83.

Guru’s Opinion on Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.83.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.99. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9395, while it was recorded at 0.7948 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8957 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37 million, or 20.60% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,974,001, which is approximately 16.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,051,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.53 million in BBIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.35 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 28.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 7,610,718 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 6,283,449 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 30,872,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,766,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 644,978 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,849,420 shares during the same period.