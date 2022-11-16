Market cap of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] reaches 35.07B – now what?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] closed the trading session at $43.83 on 11/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.25, while the highest price level was $44.19. The company report on November 14, 2022 that BNY Mellon to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on January 13, 2023.

BNY Mellon will report financial results for the fourth quarter 2022 on Friday, January 13, 2023. Materials will be posted to BNY Mellon’s website at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET, and management will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that same day. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.54 percent and weekly performance of 2.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, BK reached to a volume of 5451541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $47.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $54 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $51.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BK stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BK shares from 70 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 203.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 2.75.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.43, while it was recorded at 43.62 for the last single week of trading, and 45.59 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 6.16%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,833 million, or 86.00% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,626,336, which is approximately 1.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,931,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in BK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.73 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -14.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 466 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 32,065,023 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 31,002,781 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 617,575,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 680,643,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,859,460 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,432,625 shares during the same period.