Market cap of Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] reaches 45.92B – now what?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] price surged by 1.25 percent to reach at $0.82. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Johnson Controls Collaborates with Clemson University on Campus Initiative to Support 2030 Net Zero Goals.

Clemson University seeks to significantly reduce utility and maintenance expenses while addressing aging building infrastructure needs, reliability, sustainability goals and long-term utility operating costs.

Campus updates aim to reduce the university’s greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2025, save over $3M a year through the 15-year contract and modernize spaces for an enhanced student experience.

A sum of 5068387 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.06M shares. Johnson Controls International plc shares reached a high of $67.60 and dropped to a low of $65.945 until finishing in the latest session at $66.40.

The one-year JCI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.35.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $80 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JCI shares from 82 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 180.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

JCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 26.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.63 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.69, while it was recorded at 65.78 for the last single week of trading, and 57.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson Controls International plc Fundamentals:

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.68%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,195 million, or 97.70% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 65,453,972, which is approximately -3.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 64,804,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.3 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.97 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

371 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 33,632,747 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 29,226,637 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 557,543,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 620,402,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,397,826 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,497,769 shares during the same period.