Market cap of DISH Network Corporation [DISH] reaches 8.04B – now what?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] loss -2.73% on the last trading session, reaching $16.04 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that DISH Network Places Offering of $2,000,000,000 in Senior Secured Notes.

DISH Network Corporation (“DISH Network”) (NASDAQ: DISH) today announced that it priced an offering of $2,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 11.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be issued at an issue price of 98.171% of the principal amount. The net proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including the buildout of wireless infrastructure. The Notes will be secured by certain assets of certain DISH Network subsidiaries.

The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2022 subject to customary conditions.

DISH Network Corporation represents 530.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.04 billion with the latest information. DISH stock price has been found in the range of $15.92 to $17.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, DISH reached a trading volume of 4943031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $33.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $25 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2022, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on DISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 13.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for DISH stock

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, DISH shares gained by 15.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.26, while it was recorded at 15.95 for the last single week of trading, and 21.99 for the last 200 days.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.91 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.55.

DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at DISH Network Corporation [DISH]

There are presently around $3,850 million, or 84.40% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 39,364,166, which is approximately -0.905% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,716,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.57 million in DISH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $281.98 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly -2.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 15,452,908 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 16,795,550 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 207,778,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,027,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,238,304 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,724,223 shares during the same period.