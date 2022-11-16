Market cap of AppLovin Corporation [APP] reaches 5.53B – now what?

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.24%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that AppLovin Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin”), a leading marketing platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and posted a Shareholder Letter at www.investors.applovin.com.

Over the last 12 months, APP stock dropped by -84.90%. The one-year AppLovin Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.55. The average equity rating for APP stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.53 billion, with 373.91 million shares outstanding and 179.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, APP stock reached a trading volume of 5363980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AppLovin Corporation [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $32.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

APP Stock Performance Analysis:

AppLovin Corporation [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, APP shares dropped by -15.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.87 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.49, while it was recorded at 15.57 for the last single week of trading, and 37.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AppLovin Corporation Fundamentals:

AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

AppLovin Corporation [APP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,202 million, or 49.30% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 60,735,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,387,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.82 million in APP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $186.86 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly 3.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 18,490,990 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 19,981,137 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 103,417,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,889,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,749,720 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 15,969,723 shares during the same period.