Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] traded at a low on 11/15/22, posting a -2.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.85. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Altice USA Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Reaches 1.9 Million Fiber Passings and More Than 135K Fiber Customers.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today reports results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8878774 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altice USA Inc. stands at 7.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.31%.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $2.21 billion, with 454.67 million shares outstanding and 388.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 8878774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $9.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $15 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has ATUS stock performed recently?

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -13.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.48, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

There are presently around $1,259 million, or 57.60% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 31,366,022, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,834,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.75 million in ATUS stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $72.75 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 35,088,487 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 32,907,051 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 191,647,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,643,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,190,163 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,370,867 shares during the same period.