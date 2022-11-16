Loop Capital slashes price target on Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] – find out why.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] closed the trading session at $162.38 on 11/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $161.82, while the highest price level was $167.05. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Palo Alto Networks Named a Leader in Inaugural Frost & Sullivan Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms Report.

Prisma Cloud recognized for remarkable growth, continuous innovation and complete code-to-cloud security.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that its flagship cloud security platform, Prisma® Cloud, has been recognized as a leader in the inaugural Frost Radar™: Cloud-native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP), 2022. According to Frost & Sullivan, “Palo Alto Networks is one of the first vendors in the market that can provide a full-stack CNAPP platform that delivers all aspects of security for the cloud-native applications.” Being named a leader in the Frost Radar report continues Prisma Cloud’s industry recognition, which includes:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.50 percent and weekly performance of 5.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, PANW reached to a volume of 4968477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $217.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on PANW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 7.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 231.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 26.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PANW stock trade performance evaluation

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.37, while it was recorded at 160.89 for the last single week of trading, and 174.84 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.43 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 25.25%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,665 million, or 88.50% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,223,780, which is approximately -16.558% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,074,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.52 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 7.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 678 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 24,713,938 shares. Additionally, 580 investors decreased positions by around 34,166,180 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 191,553,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,433,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,811,488 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 5,282,007 shares during the same period.