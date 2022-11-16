Loop Capital slashes price target on CVS Health Corporation [CVS] – find out why.

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.86%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that CVS Health supporting customers, patients, members and colleagues as Hurricane Nicole approaches.

CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) is actively preparing for Hurricane Nicole’s landfall in Florida. The company’s priority is the health and safety of its colleagues, customers and members, and it is committed to providing its communities access to the products and services they need to weather the storm.

As Hurricane Nicole arrives, CVS Health is implementing measures across its businesses to ensure continuity of care:.

Over the last 12 months, CVS stock rose by 4.54%. The one-year CVS Health Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.95. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $131.52 billion, with 1.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, CVS stock reached a trading volume of 6521698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $117.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $122 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.67, while it was recorded at 98.38 for the last single week of trading, and 99.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +17.77. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.64%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $101,441 million, or 80.60% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,934,841, which is approximately 1.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,850,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.17 billion in CVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.95 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 3.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,151 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 35,845,276 shares. Additionally, 1,040 investors decreased positions by around 29,529,808 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 972,597,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,037,972,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,163,779 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,441,791 shares during the same period.