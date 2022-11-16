Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] plunged by -$2.2 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $31.30 during the day while it closed the day at $30.02. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Livent Completes North Carolina Expansion of Largest Lithium Hydroxide Production Site in the United States.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today opened the first of several major expansions of the company’s operations around the world, significantly boosting its lithium hydroxide production capacity in Bessemer City, North Carolina, a birthplace of lithium-ion battery technology and an increasingly important supply hub for the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Livent’s leading footprint in North America positions the company to take advantage of long-term growth opportunities and downstream incentives from the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which encourages use of lithium produced or processed in North America. The expansion in Bessemer City will boost the site’s lithium hydroxide manufacturing capacity by 50%, helping meet the growing demand for EV battery materials produced in the United States.

Livent Corporation stock has also loss -6.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LTHM stock has declined by -0.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.14% and gained 23.13% year-on date.

The market cap for LTHM stock reached $5.31 billion, with 179.30 million shares outstanding and 178.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 6757969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $34.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $27, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on LTHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTHM in the course of the last twelve months was 232.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

LTHM stock trade performance evaluation

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.80. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.07, while it was recorded at 31.90 for the last single week of trading, and 26.64 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.94 and a Gross Margin at +26.52. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05.

Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,953 million, or 91.50% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,159,121, which is approximately 8.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,659,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $590.16 million in LTHM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $275.91 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly 6.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 21,712,710 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 15,221,014 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 128,040,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,974,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,019,953 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,433,104 shares during the same period.