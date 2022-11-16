Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] is -96.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jowell Global Ltd. [NASDAQ: JWEL] closed the trading session at $0.69 on 11/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.51, while the highest price level was $1.72. The company report on November 11, 2022 that Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) Expands Scope of its Logistics and Distribution Cooperation with ZTO Express Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) to Promote Business Development in International Markets.

In November, 2022, JWEL and ZTO reached a customized warehouse distribution integration agreement which covers all logistic services for the Company, from warehousing management, express parcel distribution, express parcel packaging and express delivery, to be provided by ZTO Express.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -96.78 percent and weekly performance of -42.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -50.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 683.27K shares, JWEL reached to a volume of 19988599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jowell Global Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

JWEL stock trade performance evaluation

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.68. With this latest performance, JWEL shares dropped by -50.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.14 for Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7174, while it was recorded at 1.3107 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2053 for the last 200 days.

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.09 and a Gross Margin at +6.82. Jowell Global Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.80.

Jowell Global Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of JWEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWEL stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 14,581, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.28% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.0 in JWEL stocks shares; and QUANTBOT TECHNOLOGIES LP, currently with $0.0 in JWEL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Jowell Global Ltd. [NASDAQ:JWEL] by around 145 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 28,592 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 13,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWEL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 145 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 28,592 shares during the same period.