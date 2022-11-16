Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM] is 2.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: JWSM] traded at a high on 11/15/22, posting a 0.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.03.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4653194 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation stands at 0.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.13%.

The market cap for JWSM stock reached $1.30 billion, with 129.38 million shares outstanding and 103.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 529.05K shares, JWSM reached a trading volume of 4653194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has JWSM stock performed recently?

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, JWSM shares gained by 0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.36 for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 10.03 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.70.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM]

39 institutional holders increased their position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:JWSM] by around 16,018,905 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 15,720,669 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 64,132,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,871,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWSM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,170,322 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 8,499,424 shares during the same period.