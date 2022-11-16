International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Is Currently 0.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] jumped around 0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $144.34 at the close of the session, up 0.10%. The company report on November 15, 2022 that IBM CEO Arvind Krishna on COP27 and Helping Clients Achieve Sustainability Goals.

IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna recently sat down with Forbes Middle East to discuss, among other topics, how the company is helping clients advance their sustainability agendas.

“Technology has to play a fundamental role in how sustainability and zero-carbon is achieved,” Krishna said, and explained that IBM is well-poised to address these hurdles. Krishna highlighted IBM’s strengths in AI and data management as a means of supporting clients who have made net-zero commitments and now need to learn how to interpret their environmental data to make progress.

International Business Machines Corporation stock is now 7.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IBM Stock saw the intraday high of $146.161 and lowest of $142.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 146.08, which means current price is +24.92% above from all time high which was touched on 11/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 4722253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $139.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $125 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $158 to $155, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on IBM stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IBM shares from 163 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 75.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has IBM stock performed recently?

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.30 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.78, while it was recorded at 142.07 for the last single week of trading, and 131.78 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 9.22%.

Insider trade positions for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $74,697 million, or 57.80% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,079,065, which is approximately 2.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,910,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.09 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.68 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 0.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,168 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 20,767,767 shares. Additionally, 961 investors decreased positions by around 13,115,001 shares, while 331 investors held positions by with 483,622,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,505,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,759,729 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 1,945,745 shares during the same period.