HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] price surged by 38.26 percent to reach at $0.88. The company report on November 15, 2022 that HUYA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

A sum of 8836119 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. HUYA Inc. shares reached a high of $3.22 and dropped to a low of $2.53 until finishing in the latest session at $3.18.

The one-year HUYA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.33. The average equity rating for HUYA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HUYA Inc. [HUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $6 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for HUYA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.64.

HUYA Stock Performance Analysis:

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.62. With this latest performance, HUYA shares gained by 52.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.06 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HUYA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUYA Inc. [HUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.69 and a Gross Margin at +14.10. HUYA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55.

HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

HUYA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA Inc. go to -6.74%.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] Insider Position Details

Positions in HUYA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA] by around 2,946,690 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,545,909 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 45,453,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,946,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUYA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,704 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,767,027 shares during the same period.