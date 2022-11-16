Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] moved down -11.98: Why It’s Important

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.78%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Helbiz Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

First Nine-months Revenue up 30% y/yFirst Nine-months QAPUs up 22% y/y and QAPUs up 2.6% q/qThird Quarter Adjusted Net Loss Improved by 50% y/y as Proof of Continued Effective Profitability Driven Cost Optimizations.

Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today reported its financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, HLBZ stock dropped by -98.37%. The average equity rating for HLBZ stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.48 million, with 83.87 million shares outstanding and 42.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, HLBZ stock reached a trading volume of 5986935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88.

HLBZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares dropped by -28.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.94 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3535, while it was recorded at 0.1956 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3713 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helbiz Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.20% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,918,282, which is approximately 104.073% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 492,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94000.0 in HLBZ stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $43000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 2,029,883 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 281,915 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 946,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,258,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,387 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 276,805 shares during the same period.