Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.135 during the day while it closed the day at $8.99. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Rithm Capital Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM; “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) today reported the following information for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022:.

Rithm Capital Corp. stock has also gained 4.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RITM stock has declined by -10.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.80% and lost -16.06% year-on date.

The market cap for RITM stock reached $4.17 billion, with 473.72 million shares outstanding and 471.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, RITM reached a trading volume of 4726323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

RITM stock trade performance evaluation

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, RITM shares gained by 19.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.18, while it was recorded at 8.84 for the last single week of trading, and 9.79 for the last 200 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.85 and a Gross Margin at +88.17. Rithm Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,077 million, or 48.50% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,025,714, which is approximately 0.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,739,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.43 million in RITM stocks shares; and PACER ADVISORS, INC., currently with $144.6 million in RITM stock with ownership of nearly 34.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rithm Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE:RITM] by around 21,897,331 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 12,197,760 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 196,916,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,011,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RITM stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,349,344 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,501,903 shares during the same period.