General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] price surged by 1.53 percent to reach at $1.31. The company report on November 9, 2022 that GE Announces Pricing of Offerings of $8.25 Billion Senior Notes issued by GE HealthCare.

The $8.25 Billion Senior Notes are being offered in connection with the planned spin-off of GE HealthCare.

GE HealthCare is well-positioned to launch as an industry-leading standalone company and intends to maintain a strong investment-grade credit rating.

A sum of 4827096 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.13M shares. General Electric Company shares reached a high of $87.62 and dropped to a low of $86.2201 until finishing in the latest session at $87.14.

The one-year GE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.59. The average equity rating for GE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $85.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $108 to $113. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 48.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 26.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.03 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.90, while it was recorded at 85.56 for the last single week of trading, and 78.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.47.

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 44.50%.

General Electric Company [GE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,757 million, or 70.80% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 91,068,909, which is approximately 5.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,108,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.5 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.74 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly -4.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 580 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 65,536,201 shares. Additionally, 732 investors decreased positions by around 59,367,185 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 652,663,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 777,567,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,509,170 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 3,848,174 shares during the same period.