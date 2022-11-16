Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] closed the trading session at $53.86 on 11/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.20, while the highest price level was $53.99. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Futu to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 21, 2022.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Futu’s management will hold an earnings conference call on November 21, 2022, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.39 percent and weekly performance of 34.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 67.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 52.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 5348632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $56.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price from $27 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FUTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 65.37.

FUTU stock trade performance evaluation

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.65. With this latest performance, FUTU shares gained by 52.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.78 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.03, while it was recorded at 45.84 for the last single week of trading, and 39.81 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.03 and a Gross Margin at +86.66. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.25.

Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,625 million, or 36.90% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 4,160,002, which is approximately -9.272% of the company’s market cap and around 8.15% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 3,777,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.48 million in FUTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $152.76 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 4.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 5,059,222 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 4,661,408 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 20,457,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,178,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,166,070 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 979,879 shares during the same period.